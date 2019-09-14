Home

Kirby Winifred Joan Passed away peacefully in
QA Hospital on 4th September,
aged 81 years.
Much loved Mum to Julie and Diane, special Grandma to Shane and Claire and Great Grandma to Esmie, Jaxon and Carrie. We will all miss you forever.
A service in celebration of Joan's life will be held on Friday 27th September, 10.30am at Portchester Crematorium. All who knew Joan are very welcome to attend. Flowers or enquiries to
The Searson Family Funeral Service, 319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth
PO3 5EG, (023) 92 665 795, www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 14, 2019
