BERESFORD Peacefully at Ancaster House
Care Home Crieff on
Sunday 10th February 2019.
Formerly of Fareham and Cosham,
Winifred aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Ronald Beresford, BEM. Much loved mum of Mike, Malcolm and the late Roy.
Loving Gran of Richard, Matthew,
Nicholas and Louise.
Will be sadly missed
Funeral service will take place at
St Mary's Church Portchester on
Friday 29th March 2019 at 11.00am.
Interment thereafter at Roman Grove Cemetery at 12.15pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 8, 2019
