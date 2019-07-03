Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:15
Portchester Crematorium
Williamena Vincer Notice
VINCER Williamena Grindley
Emma Passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
14th June 2019 aged 78 years.
Emma will be very sadly missed
by her family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held on
Friday 12th July 2019 in
Portchester Crematorium at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please and donations if desired can
be made by cheque, payable to
"The Rowans Hospice" and sent
c/o A.G. Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth,
PO2 7JN Tel: 02392 671444
Published in Portsmouth News on July 3, 2019
