Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Roberts

Notice Condolences

William Roberts Notice
Roberts William In loving memory of
William 'Bob' Roberts,
devoted husband, father and loving grandfather, who sadly passed away on 25th November 2019.
A funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 11th at 14.45.
All are welcome.
Following the service, the family welcome you to join them at The Osborne View, Hill Head from 15.30 for refreshments.
The family welcome donations to charity in Bob's name, but will not be making a collection at the service.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -