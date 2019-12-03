|
Roberts William In loving memory of
William 'Bob' Roberts,
devoted husband, father and loving grandfather, who sadly passed away on 25th November 2019.
A funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 11th at 14.45.
All are welcome.
Following the service, the family welcome you to join them at The Osborne View, Hill Head from 15.30 for refreshments.
The family welcome donations to charity in Bob's name, but will not be making a collection at the service.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 3, 2019