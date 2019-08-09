Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
16:00
The Oaks Havant Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for William Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Morgan

Notice Condolences

William Morgan Notice
Morgan William (Bill) Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 20th July 2019, aged 93.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium on
Monday 12th August 2019 at 4pm.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: R.N.L.I. c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare, 224 Dunsbury Way,
Leigh Park, Havant. PO9 5BQ Telephone: 023 92 48 44 99
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.