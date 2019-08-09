|
|
|
Morgan William (Bill) Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 20th July 2019, aged 93.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium on
Monday 12th August 2019 at 4pm.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: R.N.L.I. c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare, 224 Dunsbury Way,
Leigh Park, Havant. PO9 5BQ Telephone: 023 92 48 44 99
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 9, 2019