|
|
|
Langley William (Bill) Sadly passed away
19th November 2019.
Funeral service,
Portchester Crematorium on
Wednesday 4th December at 11.15am.
For a loving brother,
will be sadly missed from
the other side of the world.
Love Rob, Val, Zara, Peta,
Tim, Steve and Mila.
Always the life and soul of
family gatherings, picnics,
Christmas, good fun and silliness, memories we will never forget.
Love Liz, Louise, Adam,
Faye and Hannah.
Lots of very happy memories
of a big brother and uncle.
We'll never forget all the
laughter and fun.
Love Sue, Frank, Philip, Peter,
Emma, Lauren and Alice.
The bestest brother and uncle
in the world, the fun we had
and always told, we will
miss him with all our hearts.
You will be with us from
morning til dark.
All our love, Mags, Phil, Michelle, Steve, Ellie, Jack, Chris and George.
Missing a very much loved
brother and uncle.
Will never be forgotten and
always in our hearts.
Dave, Rebecca and Michael.
x x x
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 29, 2019