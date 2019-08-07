|
|
|
EVERETT William James
(Bill) Passed away peacefully on
1st August 2019 aged 90 years.
Loving husband to the late Margaret, Dad to Kay, Jane, Brian and Vikky.
A beloved Granddad and
Great Granddad who will be very sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place at Portchester Crematorium
(North Chapel) on Wednesday
21st August at 2.15 pm.
Family flowers only donations to
The Fire Fighters Charity c/o
Nigel Chamberlain & Partners,
Victoria Road, Bishops Waltham,
SO32 1DJ or online at www.ncpbw.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 7, 2019