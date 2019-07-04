Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Colwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Colwell

Notice Condolences

William Colwell Notice
Colwell William Thomas William, known as Bill,
passed away at home on
Monday June 24th, aged 65 years.
Bill was a very special and
much loved gentleman and
he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Judith, family and friends.

Funeral service will be held on
Wednesday July 10th 2019 in
Portchester Crematorium at 11.15am.

Family flowers only please
and donations, if desired,
can be made by cheque, payable
to British Heart Foundation and
can either be given to the
Funeral Director on the day
or alternatively sent c/o
A G Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth,
Hampshire, PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.