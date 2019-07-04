|
Colwell William Thomas William, known as Bill,
passed away at home on
Monday June 24th, aged 65 years.
Bill was a very special and
much loved gentleman and
he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Judith, family and friends.
Funeral service will be held on
Wednesday July 10th 2019 in
Portchester Crematorium at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please
and donations, if desired,
can be made by cheque, payable
to British Heart Foundation and
can either be given to the
Funeral Director on the day
or alternatively sent c/o
A G Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth,
Hampshire, PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 4, 2019