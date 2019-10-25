Home

Collins William John Passed away on
4th October 2019, aged 79.
Much loved Brother and Uncle.
Rest in peace.
Love Sally, Roy, Roy Junior and Jo.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 8th November 2019
at 3.15pm. Flowers welcome.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to:
Marwell Zoo c/o
Cooperative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham PO16 0TG
Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 25, 2019
