Clements William
(Bill)
Sadly passed away peacefully on the 2nd December 2019 at home.
Much loved and sadly missed
by his family and wife Hazel,
together for 65 years.
Funeral service to take place in the Chapel on Tuesday 17th December
at 1.30pm
at Annes Hill Cemetery.
All who knew Bill are very welcome
to attend. Flowers can be ordered through Roys, Tel 02392 581863. Donations, if desired, please to
Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Tel 02392 580074.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 12, 2019