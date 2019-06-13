Home

A G Stapleford & Sons
6 Powerscourt Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 7JN
023 9298 4828
Committal
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:45
Portchester Crematorium
Fratton
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
22:30
St Mary's Church
Fratton
View Map
William Bates Notice
BATES William John
"Bill" Also known as "Skip"
to the 48th Scout Group.

Passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
Sunday June 2nd 2019, aged 91 years.
Bill will be very sadly missed by his wife of 69 years Beryl, his family, friends and generations of Cubs and Scouts.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 27th June 2019 in
St Mary's Church, Fratton
at 10.30am, followed by committal in
Portchester Crematorium at 11.45am.

Family flowers only please
and donations if desired,
can be made by cheque, payable to
Alzheimer's Research UK and sent c/o
A.G. Stapleford & Sons, 6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444
Published in Portsmouth News on June 13, 2019
