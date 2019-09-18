Home

Woodage Wendy Doreen Passed away unexpectedly whilst on holiday with family on 6th September aged 59 years.
A service in celebration of Wendy's life will be held on Friday 4th October, 2.00pm at St James Church, Milton followed by a reception at The Victory Lounge Fratton Park.
All who knew Wendy are very welcome to attend.
Please no black or flowers by request.
Donations for the benefit of "Planets" c/o The Searson Family Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth
PO3 5EG 02392665795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 18, 2019
