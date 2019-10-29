Home

Unsworth Wendy Molly Passed away peacefully on Saturday 19th October 2019 at
The Rowans Hospice.

She will be sadly missed by her children Jacqueline and Paul, grandchildren, great grandchildren and their families XXX.

Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium
(North Chapel) on Monday
4th November at 1.45pm.

Family flowers only.

Donations in Wendy's memory can be made payable to The Rowans Hospice and sent C/O
A. H. Freemantle Funeral Directors,
46 South Street, Titchfield PO14 4DY.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 29, 2019
