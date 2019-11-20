Home

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
15:30
Portchester Crematorium
JOBBER Walter Joseph Ernest Passed away on
11th November 2019
at QA Hospital aged 91.
Now reunited with his beloved
wife Christina. Will be sadly missed
by his family and friends.

The Service to celebrate his life
will be held on 3rd December
at Portchester Crematorium at
3.30 p.m. and afterwards at
Cowplain Social Club, 54 London Road, PO8 8EN. All who knew Walter
are very welcome to attend.

Walter was ex REME and a staunch supporter of the Royal British Legion.
Flowers welcome or
donations, if desired, to
Royal British Legion can be sent to
J Edwards,13 Hambledon Road,
Waterlooville PO7 7TU.
(Cheques should be payable to
Royal British Legion with
Walter Jobber noted on the back)
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 20, 2019
