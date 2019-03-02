|
QUICK Vivian Voisey Died peacefully on
10th February 2019, aged 92 years.
Widow of Desmond, much loved Mother, Granny and Great Granny.
Ex WRNS and Orthopaedic Sister at Queen Alexandra Hospital.
Requiem Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Fareham, 15th March 2019, 11am, followed by committal at
Portchester Crematorium, 12:30pm.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer's Society via https://vivian-quick.muchloved.com or by cheque to Co-op Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham.
01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 2, 2019
