JONES Vernon Formerly of Record Road, Emsworth.
Passed away peacefully on 4th June 2019 aged 94 years.
A dearly loved Dad, Grandpa,
Great Grandad (known as GGD).
Funeral Service to be held at
Salisbury Crematorium
on Friday 28th June at 11.30am.
Family flowers only,
to make an on line donation in memory of Vernon please visit his tribute site at:
www.funeralcare.co.uk or send a cheque made payable to
The British Heart Foundation c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare, Greenacre House, Salisbury Road, Shaftesbury, Dorset, SP7 8BS
Tel: 01747 858968
Published in Portsmouth News on June 21, 2019
