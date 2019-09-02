Home

Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Portsmouth)
LAWNSWOOD , 245 FRATTON ROAD
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5PA
023 9282 4831
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00
The Salvation Army
Albert Road
Southsea
View Map
Committal
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:30
Warblington Cemetery
Vera Thomas Notice
THOMAS Vera Deborah Passed away peacefully at Springfield Nursing Home on 26th August, aged 95 years.
A loving Mum, Grandmother,
Great Grandmother and
Great Great Grandmother
who will be dearly missed,
but now reunited with Dad
and at peace with the
Lord she loved.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 16th September at
The Salvation Army Albert Road Southsea at 11.00 am. Committal
Warblington Cemetery 12.30p.m.
Flowers welcome from all but donations can also be made,
if preferred, to Smile Train
or The Salvation Army
c/o Barrells Funeral Directors,
245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth
PO1 5PA
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 2, 2019
