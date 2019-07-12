Gasser Vera Dorothy

(née Green) 22.10.1924 to 8.7.2019

Died peacefully at QA hospital.

Vera was a wonderful vibrant person who put everyone else first. She was an inspiration to her family and friends alike. She is finally at peace, joining her beloved husband, George, and her only son, John, and she will be smiling again. She will be sadly missed by those left behind, especially her

daughters Patricia and Marion,

her 5 grandchildren, and

8 great grandchildren.

There will be a service at Gosport Methodist Church at 1.30pm on Wednesday 31st July, followed by another at Portchester Crematorium at 3 pm. Tea will be served at Cessac House afterwards and all are welcome. Flowers from immediate family, and donations to Alzheimer's Society. RSVP to 60 Cessac House, PO12 2BS. Published in Portsmouth News on July 12, 2019