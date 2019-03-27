|
Gardner Vera Ruby It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Vera on
15th March 2019, aged 92.
Much loved wife of Victor,
Mother of John, Mother in Law of Karin, Grandmother of Alan, Becky, Harvey and Luke.
Great- Grandmother of Billy, Honey, Jersey and Jessie.
A wonderful thoughtful and loving lady, forever in our thoughts.
The funeral is to take place at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium
on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 12.15p.m.
Flowers or donations payable to Dementia UK may be sent c/o
Moores Traditional Funeral Directors,
302 Main Road, Southbourne,
P010 8JL
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 27, 2019
