Watts Valerie Margaret Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital
on 28th November, aged 95 years.

A service in celebration of Valerie's life
will be held on Tuesday 17th December,
10:45am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Valerie are very welcome
to attend. Family flowers only,
although donations are
being gratefully received for
'The Royal British Legion
or The Association
of International Cancer Research',
and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG, (023) 92 665795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 10, 2019
