MATTHEWS Valerie Lilian Passed away 21st May 2019,
aged 82 years.
Our dearest Mum and Nan will be sorely missed. Now at rest with her husband and our dad and grandad.
Rest in peace.
Loved and always in our hearts.
Andy, Ia and Anna.
Mum
Every day in some small way,
memories of you come our way.
Although absent, you are ever near,
still missed, still loved & ever dear.
Bill, Mel & Jason.
In loving memory of my dear sister, words cannot describe the loss I feel.
With love always, Ray.
In loving memory of a wonderful sister, I'll miss you so much.
Love from Iris, Alyson, Charles & families.
Funeral to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Friday 21st June at 1.45pm.
Flowers welcome.
c/o Taylor & Wallis,
125/127 West Street,
Portchester. PO16 9UF
Published in Portsmouth News on June 7, 2019
