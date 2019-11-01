Home

HARGRAVES VALERIE Passed away peacefully at home
in the afternoon on Saturday
26th October 2019, aged 79 years.

Sadly missed by John and
sons Malcolm and Gary.

Valerie was a former
Head of Business Studies
at Horndean College.

Funeral Service is to take place on
Wednesday 13th November 2019 at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant
at 11:30am.

Valerie's family have asked if colourful attire could be worn on the day.

Family flowers only but donations
in Valerie's memory can be
made by cheque payable to
'Alzheimer's Society' c/o
Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors
5 Hambledon Parade, Hambledon Road
Waterlooville, PO7 6XE.
Tel: 02392 641366
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 1, 2019
