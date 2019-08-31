Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:15
Portchester Crematorium
Tony Jerome Notice
Jerome Tony Passed away suddenly in France on
11th August aged 51 years.
A service in celebration of Tony's life will be held on Monday 16th September, 11.15am at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Tony are very welcome to attend.
Family flowers only although donations are being gratefully received for the benefit of 'Mary Rose Academy'
c/o The Searson Family
Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 31, 2019
