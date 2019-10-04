|
|
|
Honebone Tina Marie
(Nee Wellsted) Passed away on 19th September at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford
aged 58 years.
The funeral service will take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 15th October at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations welcome
and can be made online at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to
Epilepsy Action c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
11 Rowner Road, Rowner, Gosport, PO13 9UB (023) 92 502281
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 4, 2019