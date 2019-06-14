Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Waterlooville
320 London Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7DU
02392 266105
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
15:15
Portchester Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Timothy Giles Notice
GILES Timothy Bernard
(Tim) Sadly passed away on
30th May at his home aged 93.
A truly wonderful gentleman
and amazing grandad, who was loved and will be greatly missed by grandchildren Sheena and Adrian,
and by family and friends.

Funeral to be held at Portchester Crematorium on 1st July 2019 at 3.15pm. Flowers or donations to Cancer Research would be most welcome. Donations can be made
via cheque, made payable
to the charity and sent

c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville
PO7 7DU or online on his tribute
page a www.funeralcare.co.uk.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 14, 2019
