TRENOUTH Thomas Ambrose 'Tom' Passed away at Queen Alexandra Hospital on September 26th 2019,
aged 82 years.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at
Holy Rood Church in Stubbington at 1.30pm, followed by a private interment. Flowers are welcome, or donations, if desired may be made to the 'MND Association'. All enquiries to Solent Funeral Services, 82-84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire,
PO13 9DA. Tel: (02392) 717039
