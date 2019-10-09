Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solent Funeral Services (Lee-On-The-Solent)
82-84 High Street
Lee-on-the-solent, Hampshire PO13 9DA
023 9271 7039
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
13:30
Holy Rood Church
Stubbington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Trenouth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Trenouth

Notice Condolences

Thomas Trenouth Notice
TRENOUTH Thomas Ambrose 'Tom' Passed away at Queen Alexandra Hospital on September 26th 2019,
aged 82 years.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at
Holy Rood Church in Stubbington at 1.30pm, followed by a private interment. Flowers are welcome, or donations, if desired may be made to the 'MND Association'. All enquiries to Solent Funeral Services, 82-84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire,
PO13 9DA. Tel: (02392) 717039
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.