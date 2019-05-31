|
|
|
HUGHES Thomas Patrick Sadly passed away on 22nd May 2019, aged 93 years.
Funeral service to held at
All Saints Church, Catherington
on Thursday 13th June at 1pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations to either the
Rowans Hospice or Cancer Research
would be gratefully received.
Donations can be made via cheque made payable to the charity and sent
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7DU or on Thomas's Tribute page online at www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on May 31, 2019
