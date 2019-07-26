|
DONNELLY Thomas A wonderful husband, dad, grandad and great grandad who lived for his family. You loved and supported us always. A kind, clever, thoughtful person who never lost his sense of humour. We will miss you more
than words can say.
Rest in Peace, love you forever,
Shirley, Jane, Carol, Sarah, Tom, Ellie, Benjamin and Rebecca xxx
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 1st August at 10.30am. Flowers welcome, or if desired donations to The Lewy body Society c/o Taylor & Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester, PO16 9UF.
Tel: 02392 378824
Published in Portsmouth News on July 26, 2019