Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:15
Wessex Vale Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Gritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Gritt

Notice Condolences

Thelma Gritt Notice
GRITT Thelma
"Anna" A very much loved wife to David,
a much loved mother to her son Rich and by her daughter in law Carol.
Sadly passed away on the 2nd June in her sleep at Southampton General Hospital, now at peaceful rest.

Mum will be very sadly missed
by family and friends.

Service to be held at the
Wessex Vale Crematorium 27th June 1215 hrs, then reception at the
Navigator Swanwick Lane, to celebrate her life, no need for black clothing.

Please family flowers only, if you wish to make a donation Mum liked the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air
Ambulance. Please contact Co-op funeral at Park Gate 01489 886822 for details of service and donations.

"We are loved beyond our ability to comprehend"
Published in Portsmouth News on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.