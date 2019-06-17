|
|
|
GRITT Thelma
"Anna" A very much loved wife to David,
a much loved mother to her son Rich and by her daughter in law Carol.
Sadly passed away on the 2nd June in her sleep at Southampton General Hospital, now at peaceful rest.
Mum will be very sadly missed
by family and friends.
Service to be held at the
Wessex Vale Crematorium 27th June 1215 hrs, then reception at the
Navigator Swanwick Lane, to celebrate her life, no need for black clothing.
Please family flowers only, if you wish to make a donation Mum liked the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air
Ambulance. Please contact Co-op funeral at Park Gate 01489 886822 for details of service and donations.
"We are loved beyond our ability to comprehend"
Published in Portsmouth News on June 17, 2019
