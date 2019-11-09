|
|
|
Happy birthday Teresa Marsh Mum, another year, another tear,
I think of you each and every day.
I will always be full of sadness,
you were the best mum a son
could ask for, just like my dad.
I miss you all so, so much, from
my brothers to my sister and our
Lee, so as I shed another tear
please Lord say a Happy Birthday
to the best mum in the world.
I miss and love you so very much,
God bless you all.
Your ever heartbroken son Paul,
wife Toni and children xxxx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 9, 2019