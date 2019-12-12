|
|
|
Childs Sylvia Sadly passed away
very suddenly on
28th November at QA hospital.
A loved mother, grandmother,
sister in law, mother in law,
aunt and friend she will be
greatly missed by everyone
who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December at 10am, with drinks at The Churchillian afterwards.
Bright colours to be worn.
No flowers by request but donations
to your own choice of charity
would have put a smile on Mum's face.
Love you always, Martin, Andrew, Craig, Angela, Sarah and families.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 12, 2019