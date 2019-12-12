Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Childs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Childs

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Childs Notice
Childs Sylvia Sadly passed away
very suddenly on
28th November at QA hospital.

A loved mother, grandmother,
sister in law, mother in law,
aunt and friend she will be
greatly missed by everyone
who knew and loved her.

Funeral service will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December at 10am, with drinks at The Churchillian afterwards.

Bright colours to be worn.
No flowers by request but donations
to your own choice of charity
would have put a smile on Mum's face.

Love you always, Martin, Andrew, Craig, Angela, Sarah and families.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -