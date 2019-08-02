|
|
|
BRYANT Sylvia Pauline Sadly passed away on the
15th July 2019 aged 78 years.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Wilfrid's Church, Cowplain on Wednesday 14th August at 1.30pm followed by the Committal at
The Oaks, Havant Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
However donations, if desired,
can be made online by visiting www.sylvia-bryant.muchloved.com
or cheque payable to
The Rosemary Foundation may be sent c/o The Cooperative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7DU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 2, 2019