SUTTON Sybil Margaret
nee Dacher Passed away at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham on Saturday 19th October 2019, aged 84 years.
Sybil will be sadly missed by her Daughter Beverley, Son in law Nigel and Grand Daughter Jennifer.
A service will take place 3.15pm on Monday 4th November 2019 at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium.
Family flowers only please with donations if desired can be made in Sybil's memory to Cancer Research UK or The Stubbington Ark (RSPCA)
All enquiries to Havant Funeralcare, telephone number: 02392 480912.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 31, 2019