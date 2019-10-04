|
|
|
FLETCHER Suzette
(née Tilburey) It is with great sadness that
we announce the death of
Suzette on 21st September.
Suzette will be greatly missed
by husband Tony, Karen and Martin,
Denise, Darren, Lisa and Craig,
Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held
at Portchester Crematorium
on Thursday 10th October 2019
at 11.15 a.m. No flowers please,
but donations, if desired, can be
made to Cancer Research UK or
The Lymphoedema Support Network.
Please feel free to wear bright Clothing.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 4, 2019