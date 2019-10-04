Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Suzette Fletcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzette Fletcher

Notice Condolences

Suzette Fletcher Notice
FLETCHER Suzette
(née Tilburey) It is with great sadness that
we announce the death of
Suzette on 21st September.
Suzette will be greatly missed
by husband Tony, Karen and Martin,
Denise, Darren, Lisa and Craig,
Grandchildren and
Great Grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held
at Portchester Crematorium
on Thursday 10th October 2019
at 11.15 a.m. No flowers please,
but donations, if desired, can be
made to Cancer Research UK or
The Lymphoedema Support Network.
Please feel free to wear bright Clothing.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.