BRINDLEY Susanne Marilyn
'Sue' Passed away at home on
29th May 2019, aged 68 years.
Her funeral service is to take place
on Friday 21st June 2019,
Portchester Crematorium at 11.45am. Sue's family have requested that colourful clothing is to be worn.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made to either 'British Heart Foundation' or 'Rowans Hospice' these may be sent c/o Solent Funeral Services,
82 - 84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, PO13 9DA. Tel: (02392) 717039.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 15, 2019
