|
|
|
WOODFORD Susan Passed away suddenly in her sleep on the morning of Friday 17th May 2019.
Sadly missed by loving husband Reginald, children Leanna and Ryan and Mother June.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 10:00
at Holy Rood Church, Stubbington, followed by interment at Crofton Cemetery and refreshments at
Lee-on-the-Solent Golf Club.
Flowers or donations to the
British Heart Foundation, please contact M.Coghlan, 129 Forton Road, Gosport, PO12 4TQ. 02392580074
Published in Portsmouth News on May 29, 2019
Read More