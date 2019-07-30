STYLES Susan Jane In memory of my darling wife Sue, sadly taken from us after a long illness on 20th July 2019 aged 52.



We had so many happy times,

and you were always strong,

cheerful and caring.

I will miss your

kindness and your smile.

My love goes with you forever.

Sleep now my darling. Gary xxxxx



Funeral service at

Portchester Crematorium

on 7th August at 12 midday.

No flowers, but donations to

"Rowans Hospice - Palliative Care Trust Fund" c/o Barrells Funeral Directors, "Lawnswood", 245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5PA.



In loving memory of

my darling daughter Susan

and beautiful sister of Sharon,

who was sadly taken from us.

You were such a lovely person

and always thought of others

before yourself.

We will miss you so much.

Life will never be the same again. Goodnight my darling.

Lots of love from Mum and Sharon. xxxx



Dearly loved cousin Susan,

taken too soon.

Will be so deeply missed.

Our love always. Sheila, Ron,

Graham, Anita, Fiona, Nick and James. Published in Portsmouth News on July 30, 2019