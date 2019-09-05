Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:30
Church of the Resurrection
Drayton
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:00
Denmead Cemetery
Susan Proud Notice
Proud Susan Jane
(formerly Newman) Passed away 20th August 2019
at QA Hospital, Portsmouth, aged 67 years, surrounded by her family.
Sadly missed by husband David.
A much-loved Mother of Robert, James, Katharine, Wendy, Jennifer
and Richard, and Nanny of Braydon, Jacob and Lewis and Mother-in-law
of Colin, Emma, Jim and Helena.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 12th September 2019 at Church of the Resurrection, Drayton
at 12.30, followed by burial at
Denmead Cemetery at 14.00.
Family flowers only, donations to Rowans Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support will be gratefully received.
Enquiries to Drayton Funeralcare
252 Havant Road, Drayton, Hampshire, PO6 1PA. Tel: 02392 221299
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Proud
Susan Jane
(formerly Newman)
On Tuesday 20th August,
my wife Susan Proud died in
QA Hospital at the age of 67 years.
Susan will always be fondly remembered by me,
her ever loving husband David.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 5, 2019
