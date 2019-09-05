|
Proud Susan Jane
(formerly Newman) Passed away 20th August 2019
at QA Hospital, Portsmouth, aged 67 years, surrounded by her family.
Sadly missed by husband David.
A much-loved Mother of Robert, James, Katharine, Wendy, Jennifer
and Richard, and Nanny of Braydon, Jacob and Lewis and Mother-in-law
of Colin, Emma, Jim and Helena.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 12th September 2019 at Church of the Resurrection, Drayton
at 12.30, followed by burial at
Denmead Cemetery at 14.00.
Family flowers only, donations to Rowans Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support will be gratefully received.
Enquiries to Drayton Funeralcare
252 Havant Road, Drayton, Hampshire, PO6 1PA. Tel: 02392 221299
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 5, 2019