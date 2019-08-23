|
FREAKE Susan Jane Sadly passed away on
3rd August 2019, aged 70 years.
To Sue, we loved each other
so, so deeply.
It may be true, that you can have
love at first sight, but love that is achieved over years, gets stronger and
stronger, ours has, is now, will always be, forever and unbreakable.
Graham, your Husband of
148 days and counting.
Rest in peace my Susie. xxxx
Sue,
We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain, to walk and
guide us through our lives until we meet again. Lots of love for always and forever, Alan and Dawn xxxx
A service in celebration of
Sue's life will take place at
Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 30th August 2019 at 1pm
All who knew Sue are very welcome
to attend, casual dress optional.
Flowers or donations to 'Rowans Hospice' or 'Macmillan Cancer Support' will be gratefully received
on the day or send to:
The Searson Family
Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 23, 2019