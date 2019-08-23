FREAKE Susan Jane Sadly passed away on

3rd August 2019, aged 70 years.

To Sue, we loved each other

so, so deeply.

It may be true, that you can have

love at first sight, but love that is achieved over years, gets stronger and

stronger, ours has, is now, will always be, forever and unbreakable.

Graham, your Husband of

148 days and counting.

Rest in peace my Susie. xxxx



Sue,

We hold you close within our hearts, and there you will remain, to walk and

guide us through our lives until we meet again. Lots of love for always and forever, Alan and Dawn xxxx



A service in celebration of

Sue's life will take place at

Portchester Crematorium on

Friday 30th August 2019 at 1pm

All who knew Sue are very welcome

to attend, casual dress optional.

Flowers or donations to 'Rowans Hospice' or 'Macmillan Cancer Support' will be gratefully received

on the day or send to:

The Searson Family

Funeral Service

319 Copnor Road,

Portsmouth PO3 5EG

(023) 92 665795

www.searsons.net Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 23, 2019