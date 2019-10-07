Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Wallis
125-127 West Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UF
02392 378824
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Masters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Masters

Notice Condolences

Steven Masters Notice
MASTERS Steven Frederick Charles Sadly passed away at home on
26th September, aged 67.
In loving memory of my
wonderful, kind, loving husband.
How I wish we had been given the chance to say our final goodbyes.
I hope you are now without pain
and at rest in a better place.
All my love, Pat.

In loving memory of Steve.
Brother-in-law to Chris,
uncle to Tracey and Martin.
Such a lovely man with a
brilliant sense of humour.
Rest in peace.
Funeral to be held at
Portchester Crematorium, South on Thursday 17th October at 10:30am.
Flowers welcome and may be sent c/o Taylor & Wallis Funeral Directors
125/127 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, PO16 9UF
02392 378824
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.