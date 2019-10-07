|
|
|
MASTERS Steven Frederick Charles Sadly passed away at home on
26th September, aged 67.
In loving memory of my
wonderful, kind, loving husband.
How I wish we had been given the chance to say our final goodbyes.
I hope you are now without pain
and at rest in a better place.
All my love, Pat.
In loving memory of Steve.
Brother-in-law to Chris,
uncle to Tracey and Martin.
Such a lovely man with a
brilliant sense of humour.
Rest in peace.
Funeral to be held at
Portchester Crematorium, South on Thursday 17th October at 10:30am.
Flowers welcome and may be sent c/o Taylor & Wallis Funeral Directors
125/127 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, PO16 9UF
02392 378824
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 7, 2019