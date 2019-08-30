|
PETERS Stephen John Passed away suddenly in
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
21st August 2019, aged 57.
Much loved and sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held in the North Chapel at Portchester Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd September at 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, payable to
'Off The Record' (South East Hampshire), may be sent care of
A H Freemantle Funeral Directors,
16 Middle Road, Park Gate, Southampton, SO31 6GH.
Alternatively, please make a donation to a Mental Health in Stephen's memory.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 30, 2019