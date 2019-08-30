Home

POWERED BY

Services
A H Freemantle Ltd (Southampton)
16 Middle Road
Southampton, Hampshire SO31 7GH
01489 885525
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
13:45
North Chapel at Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Peters

Notice Condolences

Stephen Peters Notice
PETERS Stephen John Passed away suddenly in
Queen Alexandra Hospital on
21st August 2019, aged 57.
Much loved and sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held in the North Chapel at Portchester Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd September at 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, payable to
'Off The Record' (South East Hampshire), may be sent care of
A H Freemantle Funeral Directors,
16 Middle Road, Park Gate, Southampton, SO31 6GH.
Alternatively, please make a donation to a Mental Health in Stephen's memory.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A H Freemantle Ltd (Southampton)
Download Now