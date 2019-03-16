Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
13:45
The Oaks Crematorium
Havant
Moore Stephen
'Steve' Passed away unexpectedly
in QA Hospital on 4th March
aged 63 years.

A service in celebration of Steve's life will be held on Friday 29th March, 1.45pm at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant. All who knew Steve
are very welcome to attend.
No flowers by request although donations are being gratefully received for 'The Firefighters Charity' or 'The Ambulance Staff Charity' and can be sent to The Searson Family,
Funeral Service, 319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 16, 2019
