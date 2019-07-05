|
|
|
Kenyon Stella Passed away peacefully on
25th June, aged 93.
Much loved mother of Hazel
and Lawrence.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Tuesday 23rd July at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Water Aid c/o Co-op Funeralcare,
131 Eastney Road, Eastney,
Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO4 8DZ
Tel: 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on July 5, 2019