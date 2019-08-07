|
ASTBURY Stella Emily
It is with my deepest sorrow that I inform you of the death of my much loved mother, who sadly passed away on 23rd July 2019.
Mum was not a fan of funerals and she wanted a celebration of life, instead of a mourning of death. With that in mind, she asked that you come wearing colour and with your favourite memories to share with friends.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 16th August at 10.00 am.
Flowers welcome or donations if desired to 'Rowans Hospice' c/o
Churcher & Tribbeck,
3 Stoke Road, Gosport,
Hants, PO12 1LT
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 7, 2019