Home

POWERED BY

Services
Churcher & Tribbeck
3 Stoke Road
Gosport, Hampshire PO12 1LT
02392 580755
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stella Astbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stella Astbury

Notice Condolences

Stella Astbury Notice
ASTBURY Stella Emily
It is with my deepest sorrow that I inform you of the death of my much loved mother, who sadly passed away on 23rd July 2019.

Mum was not a fan of funerals and she wanted a celebration of life, instead of a mourning of death. With that in mind, she asked that you come wearing colour and with your favourite memories to share with friends.

Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 16th August at 10.00 am.

Flowers welcome or donations if desired to 'Rowans Hospice' c/o
Churcher & Tribbeck,
3 Stoke Road, Gosport,
Hants, PO12 1LT
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.