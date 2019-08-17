|
|
|
Jones Stanley George
"Stan the Man" Passed away sadly on
11th August 2019, aged 72 years.
The Funeral service will take place
at Portchester Crematorium on Thursday 5th September 2019
at 10.00 am.
No flowers by request please, but donations if desired, by cheque made payable to Alzheimers Society c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road,
Portsmouth, PO1 5ER.
Brother
Stan "The Man" Jones,
R.I.P. my darling brother,
from sister Greta, Sharon, Peter
and Georgie in Australia.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 17, 2019