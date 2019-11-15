Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carrells Funeral Service
4 Town Hall Road
Havant, Hampshire PO9 1AN
023 9298 7893
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
15:15
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Everson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Everson

Notice Condolences

Stanley Everson Notice
EVERSON Stanley Alfred Passed away peacefully at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, on
3rd November 2019, aged 90 years.
Much loved by family and friends and he will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 19th November 2019 in Portchester Crematorium, at 3.15 pm.
Flowers welcome and donations,
if desired, can be made to D8 Ward,
QA Hospital by cheque, made payable to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity and sent c/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN
Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -