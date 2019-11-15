|
EVERSON Stanley Alfred Passed away peacefully at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham, on
3rd November 2019, aged 90 years.
Much loved by family and friends and he will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 19th November 2019 in Portchester Crematorium, at 3.15 pm.
Flowers welcome and donations,
if desired, can be made to D8 Ward,
QA Hospital by cheque, made payable to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity and sent c/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN
Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 15, 2019