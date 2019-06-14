Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:30
South Downs Burial Site
Sonia Pirie Notice
PIRIE Sonia Passed away peacefully at home on
6th June 2019 aged 63 years.
Loving Mum to Jim, Jo and Kev, beloved Nan to Lauren, Josh, Izzie, Charlie, Logan and Skylar, she will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends. The Funeral Service (no black preferred) will take place at South Downs Burial Site on Friday 5th July at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only donations to Marie Curie and Hampshire Hospital Charity (specifically for the
Nick Jonas Ward, RHCH), c/o
Nigel Chamberlain & Partners,
Victoria Road, Bishops Waltham,
SO32 1DJ or online at www.ncpbw.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on June 14, 2019
