HARRIS Dr. Simon Grant Previously of Sunnyside Surgery, Fratton. Portsmouth Poly/University Surgery and Cosham Health Centre.
Passed away on 6th July 2019
My darling Simon,
you are the kindest and
most generous person
I have ever known.
You have always put
others before yourself.
I love you so much and always will.
All my love, Lin xxxxxx
Funeral service to be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Wednesday 17th July at 3.30 pm.
Flowers only from immediate
family please.
Donations if desired payable to 'Rowans Hospice' may be sent to
Barrells Funeral Directors,
245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
PO1 5PA.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 10, 2019