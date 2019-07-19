|
|
|
DREW Simon Peter It is with deep sadness that
Simon's family announce
his passing on 9th July after
a short battle with cancer.
A loving Dad, Son, Brother,
Uncle and soon to be Grandad,
Simon was a wonderful man
who always tried his best to
make everyone smile.
He was one of the kindest
people you could have wished
to meet and everyone he knew
loved his warm and friendly nature.
Funeral service on Tuesday 30th July
at 3.15pm at The Oaks, Havant,
and afterwards at
Rowlands Castle Golf Club.
All are welcome to attend.
Please wear traditional funeral attire.
No flowers please but donations in Simon's memory may be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or by cheque, made
payable to The Rowans Hospice
and sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
31 North Street, Emsworth,
PO10 7DA.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 19, 2019