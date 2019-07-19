DREW Simon Peter It is with deep sadness that

Simon's family announce

his passing on 9th July after

a short battle with cancer.



A loving Dad, Son, Brother,

Uncle and soon to be Grandad,

Simon was a wonderful man

who always tried his best to

make everyone smile.

He was one of the kindest

people you could have wished

to meet and everyone he knew

loved his warm and friendly nature.



Funeral service on Tuesday 30th July

at 3.15pm at The Oaks, Havant,

and afterwards at

Rowlands Castle Golf Club.

All are welcome to attend.

Please wear traditional funeral attire.



No flowers please but donations in Simon's memory may be made at

www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or by cheque, made

payable to The Rowans Hospice

and sent c/o

Co-operative Funeralcare,

31 North Street, Emsworth,

PO10 7DA. Published in Portsmouth News on July 19, 2019