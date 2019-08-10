|
Stuart Shirley Passed away peacefully at home
on 5th August, aged 78 years.
In my thoughts always,
until we meet again.
All my love, Diane.
You will be much missed by us all Mum.
Your loving daughter Barbara,
son-in-law Lee, granddaughter Shannon and great-grandsons
Alex and Riley.
You will be missed very much, always.
Your loving daughter Linda, Kevin,
grandson William and
great-granddaughter Summer-Rose.
A service in celebration
of Shirley's life will be held on
Thursday 22nd August, 11.45am
at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Shirley are
very welcome to attend.
No black please by request.
Flowers welcome c/o
The Searson Family Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 10, 2019